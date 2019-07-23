|
Sandra "Sandi" Gulnac Glaspell, 51, of Wattsburg, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Erie, on May 7, 1968, a daughter of Gerald B. Gulnac and Barbara Gsell Taccone.
Sandi graduated from Seneca High School in 1986 and earned her B.A. in Education from Slippery Rock in 1990. She worked as a sixth grade math teacher with the Wattsburg Area School District and was active in after school activities, including coaching high school track and middle school cross country. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and the Commodore Perry Yacht Club.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Anthony Taccone.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, David J. Glaspell; her son, Adam E. Glaspell, at home; one brother, Greg Gulnac and his wife, Jackie; her stepmother, Shirley Gulnac; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, John and Ann Glaspell; her brother-in-law, Chris Glaspell; her niece, Sarah Gulnac; her nephews, Greg Gulnac, Jr. and Aaron and Ryan Glaspell; her mother's cousin, Tom Steele; and many dear friends including, Donna Rose Sherrange.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., and are invited to services there on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to any Erie County Tendto Credit Union branch in Adam's name or to a .
