Sandra "Sandi" L. Pollard Keith Rogers, 65, of Erie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, and had been dealing with a long illness.



She was born April 25, 1953, a daughter of the late Fred H. Pollard, Sr., and Connie A. McGregor Pollard Alexander, of Erie.



She had worked for the Lift Company and as a caregiver for many families.



She was a loving person who enjoyed family gatherings and good times with her friends. Sandi loved to travel and have fun at the casino, but most of all, her love and devotion to her son and mother who meant the world to her. Sandi will be truly missed by all who loved her. "Love you so much, Mom."



She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Rogers; her father, Fred H. Pollard Sr.; and her stepfather, John R. Alexander.



She is survived by one son, Darled L. Keith, Jr. (Barbara), Cypress, Texas; one brother, Fred H. Pollard, Jr., (Elizabeth), North East, Pa.; and three sisters, Connie A. Vinopal, Joyce A. Wyant, and Robin L. Slubowski (Michael), all of Erie; three grandchildren, Kelli Smith (Brandon), Garrett Warren, and Jessica Warren (Ron); and two great-grandsons.



Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and goddaughter/niece, Micki Mello Loringer (Dan); and special cousin, June Keep, of Erie.



Fr. Nick Rouch presided over a private family prayer blessing.



Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Sandi's Life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 771, 260 East Third St., Erie, Pa.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary