Sandra Sue Edinger "Sandy" Biggie
1942 - 2020
Sandra "Sandy" Sue Edinger Biggie, age 78, of Erie, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

She was born in Erie, on January 11, 1942, the daughter of the late Clyde and Ferne Smalley Edinger.

She graduated from Strong Vincent High School. She attended Grace Church and enjoyed painting, coloring, and BINGO.

She was preceded in death by an infant son Ronald Charles Biggie, Jr., two sisters Patty King and Connie Rovny, and one brother Larry Edinger.

She is survived by three sons Ronald S. Biggie (Dorine) of Millcreek, Scott C. Biggie (Cheryl) of Millcreek, and Todd M. Biggie (Leann) of Lawrence Park, one brother Dick Edinger (Donna) of Waterford, ten grandchildren Jessica, Joshua, Lydia, Jenelle, Aleesa, Raena, Jacob, Jenna, Austin, and Roy, eight great-grandchildren Olivia, Penelope, Christopher, Natalya, Bella, Rocko, Stella, and Katterina, and two very dear friends Shelly Palmer and Char Hillman.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4 p.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 8 p.m. All Covid 19 restrictions will be in place. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
AUG
20
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
