Sandra Vogt, age 82, of Erie, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at St.Vincent Hospital. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Howard Roth and Anne (Innes) Roth Jankoviak.
Sandra graduated from Edinboro High School and worked at Plastek for many years before retirement. She enjoyed many cruises and vacations as well as puzzles and sewing.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Finn, and a sister-in-law, Helen Roth.
She is survived by her partner of 35 years, Bill Farnen; two sons, John Hayes, wife Trina and Mark Hayes, wife Criss Ann; a daughter, Julie Sines, husband Rich; a brother, William "Bill" Roth; five grandchildren, Lindsey, Jenna, Alex, Jacob and Darren; three great-grandchildren; and a special niece Noreen Atwood, as well as several other nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1575 Corporate Woods Pkwy, Uniontown, OH 44685.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019