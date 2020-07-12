March 29, 1951 - July 7, 2020
Sara passed away, surrounded by friends, and with her loyal dog Zesty curled up with her.
Daughter of Walter Wilson Hollobaugh, Sr. and MaryEllen McClain Hollobaugh, she is survived by her brother Walter W. Hollobaugh, Jr., many other relations, and a huge host of friends and coworkers to whom she was greatly beloved.
A lifelong native of Edinboro, Pa., Sara graduated from General McLane High School and then the elite nursing program at Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing. This very highly regarded operating room nurse and charge nurse at the trauma unit at UPMC Hamot Hospital for 40 years was also grateful that her training prepared her to provide nursing care for her mother, allowing her to remain in the family home throughout her long years of illness.
Sara was a lifelong dog lover, especially Airedales and Pyrenean Shepherds, which she showed very adeptly from a mobility scooter, winning trophies at shows from New Castle to Madison Square Garden.
Known for her gruff personality, clever wit and generous heart, Sara inspired deep loyalty among her friends.
She desired no services. She will be buried in the family plot in Shannondale, Pa., accompanied by the ashes of her faithful dogs. Friends may memorialize her via http://www.never-gone.com/memorials/sarahollobaugh
In lieu of flowers, gifts may made to the Pennsylvania State University's MaryEllen McClain and Walter W. Hollobaugh, Sr. Scholarship, which Sara has endowed in honor of her parents, and/or gifts may be made in her memory to the Sara Hollobaugh Fund for Research on Pyrenean Shepherds at Case Western Reserve University.
The MaryEllen McClain and Walter W. Hollobaugh, Sr. Scholarship is a scholarship at Pennsylvania State University - In memory of alumni MaryEllen McClain Hollobaugh (home economics '42) and Walter W. Hollobaugh, Sr. (agriculture '42). Please make check to Pennsylvania State University and mail to: Hollobaugh Scholarship, c/o Donor and Member Services, 2583 Gateway Dr., Suite 130, Bristol Place One, State College, PA 16801.
The Sara Hollobaugh Fund for Research on Pyrenean Shepherds is for sponsoring scientific research on the origins, unique qualities, health and genetics of the Pyrenean Shepherd breed. Please make check to Case Western Reserve University and mail to: Hollobaugh Fund, c/o Brian Sokal, Office of Advancement Services, Case Western Reserve University, 11000 Cedar Avenue, Room 300, Cleveland, Ohio 44106-7035.
A gift may be given online at: https://origins.case.edu
, click on link marked Give to the ISO. A new page will open. In the notes you can specify the Hollobaugh Fund. On that page you also have the option of indicating it is in memory or honor of e.g. Sara herself, or perhaps one of her dogs (e.g. Mattie, Tink, Mo, Zesty, Jolie Fauvette, etc.), or another person (e.g. her mother) or a concept (e.g. our friendship, our days at nursing school, etc.), or however you wish. You can give by text -- just text a message containing @cwrugive to 52014 and specify #collegefund Hollobaugh ISO.
"This Dog Watched Beside a Bed"
Roses, gathered for a vase,
In that chamber died apace,
Beam and breeze resigning —
This dog only, waited on,
Knowing that when light is gone,
Love remains for shining.
Other dogs in thymy dew
Tracked the hares and followed through
Sunny moor or meadow —
This dog only, crept and crept
Next a languid cheek that slept,
Sharing in the shadow.
Other dogs of loyal cheer
Bounded at the whistle clear,
Up the woodside hieing —
This dog only, watched in reach
Of a faintly uttered speech,
Or a louder sighing.
-Elizabeth Barrett Browning
