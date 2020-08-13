1/1
Sara Ann Laskey
1934 - 2020
Sara Ann Laskey, age 86, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at LECOM Village Square, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, and is again in the arms of her loving husband John, who passed on March 21, 2018, after 59 years of marriage.

She was born in Greensburg, Pa., on July 22, 1934, daughter of the late Robert P. Nelson and Ruth Irene (Wood) Jones.

At a young age Sara and her family moved to Erie where she attended Millcreek Schools and then lived and raised her family. Sara's proudest accomplishment, like her husband's was her family. She was married to the love of her life John Kenneth Laskey for over 59 years. John and Sara happily raised their family and then once again were youthful and energetic, enjoying many years of roller skating, dancing, walking together at Presque Isle, and making wonderful memories with their friends and family. They also played a very large role in raising their granddaughter, Kaitlyn Callahan, which brought all of them tremendous enjoyment. In addition, Sara was incredibly generous to so many, often it was thought she would give the shirt off her back to help a friend or someone in need. As friends are defined, she was the best of the best and the epitome of the word friend defined. She had high expectations of herself and those she loved, she enjoyed cooking, having a very clean house and providing for her children. She loved listening to music, dancing, shopping at thrift stores with her daughter and granddaughter, long walks on the beach and was fond of watching old movies with family, especially The Wizard of Oz.

In addition to her parents, and husband John in 2018, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Linda Callahan and sisters Eva Jean Pruiett in 2016 and Margaret "Thumper" Kelley in 2017.

Survivors include her four children Patricia Callahan, Robert Callahan, Karen Laskey (Jose Morales) and John Laskey, Jr. (Tammy Laskey), all of Erie. She is also survived by many grandchildren, including Kaitlyn, Bobby (Stacey), April, Laura (Todd), Makenzie, Christopher, Phillip, and Ryan. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to "Mo" and Carolyn at the Village LECOM and also to Asara Care Hospice.

Visitation will be held at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday, August 14th from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. CDC guidelines will be observed: face masks, social distancing, and capacity limits of 25 people at a time. Entombment will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
AUG
14
Service
02:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
