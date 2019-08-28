|
Sara E. Dombrowski, 23, of Erie, and formerly of Lake City, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born on January 8, 1996, in Erie, a daughter of Kenneth E. and Dianna S. (Taylor) Dombrowski, of East Springfield.
Sara attended the Girard High School and later worked at McDonalds and Country Fair in Girard, and most recently worked at Joe Roots Grill in Erie.
She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God church in Girard, and loved spending time with her boy and her family.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ella Jean Dombrowski-Yates; paternal grandmother, Shirley Jean Taylor; and her maternal grandfather, Gene C. Dombrowski.
She will be greatly missed by her family, which include her parents, Ken and Dianna Taylor; her son, Gabriel G. Dombrowski; a sister, Shannon J. Taylor (Jordan Wagoner) of North East; two brothers, Kenneth E. Taylor Jr., and Jason D. Taylor, both of East Springfield; her maternal grandmother, Elaine Dombrowski; her very special friend, Paige Newcomb; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call on Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St., East, Girard, with Rev. Marty Critchfield officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sara Dombrowski Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home Inc.
