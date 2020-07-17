1/1
Sara Jean Sally Mapstone
1934 - 2020
Sara Jean "Sally" Mapstone, age 86, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Forestview Heath Care Center. She was born on June 26, 1934, in Keisterville, Pa., a daughter of the late, William H. and Ruth (Rebok) Mapstone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Mapstone.

Sara proudly served her country as a Lt. Col in the U.S. Air Force, working as a flight nurse in the 11th Air Medical E.V.A.C Squadron. She was the Director of Nursing at the University of Virginia Nursing School and then the VP of Nursing at Hamot Medical Center until her retirement in 1995.

She is survived by her best friend, Georgianna Harrington and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Wayside Presbyterian Church, 1208 Asbury Road, on Friday (today) from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. Those in attendance are required to wear facial coverings and practice safe social distancing as per the CDC Covid-19 Guidelines. Interment will be private in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, Pa. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Woodlands Memory Support Neighborhood at Forestview Health Care Center, 2301 Edinboro Rd., Erie, PA 16509, or Family Hospice 1700 Peach St. Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 17, 2020.
