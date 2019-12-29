|
|
Sara Jo Cummings, age 30, of North East died on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born on October 21, 1989, the daughter of Josephine (Hackett) Cummings of North East and the late Roger Lee Cummings. She graduated from North East High School in 2009, where she sang in the chorus. Sara was employed by Port Erie Plastic, Bay Valley Foods, and La Casa De Pizza. Sara was a fun loving and caring person and loved by many. She enjoyed animals, playing with her nieces and nephews, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Willard and Josephine (Reed) Hackett and paternal grandparents, Gordon and Ruthadel (Hungerford) Cummings.
She is survived by her sisters, Deonna Hackett (Erick Altamiranda) of Virginia, and Tameca Hackett of North East; brother, Joshua Cummings of North East; half-sister, Fawn Woodruff (Scott) of Colorado; and stepfather, Jamie Rinker of North East; as well as several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019