Sara "Sally" L. Smith, 80, formerly of Ripley, N.Y., passed peacefully on January 25, 2020, surrounded by her family at Absolut Care of Westfield in Westfield, N.Y.
She was born at home in Mina Township to the late Joseph and Dora (Enlich) Spacht. Sally spent most of her life in South Ripley, N.Y. She was an active member of the South Ripley United Methodist Church. She supported the South Ripley Hose Company activities. Sally enjoyed spending time camping with her friends, family and grandchildren, volunteering at Church, giving the children's message at Church and helping at various community food banks.
Sally is survived by her two sons, Edward (Alexandra) Smith of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Mark (Pam) Smith of Ripley, N.Y., and four grandchildren, Brooke, Joshua, Benjamin , Miranda (Levi) Smith. She is further survived by her two brothers, Ronald Jay and William Spacht of South Ripley, NY..
Besides her parents, Sally was predeceased by her husband, Daniel L. Smith and brother, Edward Joseph Spacht.
Sally's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Mathews Funeral Home, 104 West Main Street, Ripley, N.Y., with the Reverend James Hankey officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service and may call at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Interment will be at Quincy Cemetery in Ripley, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations, in Sally's memory, may be made to the South Ripley Hose Company or the South Ripley United Methodist Church.
All arrangements have been entrusted to Michael R. Fantauzzi, Director of the Mathews Funeral Home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 28, 2020