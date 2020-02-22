|
|
Sarah Addessi, age 96, of Erie, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Dominic and Anna Gullo, on March 27, 1923.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Vincent Addessi; a son, Ronald "Blaze" Addessi; brothers, Dominic and Robert Gullo; and a sister, Theresa Franchino.
She was survived by her three sons, Vincent M. Addessi, wife Cathy, James Addessi, wife Debra, and Robert Addessi, wife Melanie; a daughter-in-law, Elaine Addessi; seven grandchildren, Jamie, Adam, Andrew, Julie, Carly, Sara, and Eric; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Sarah and her husband enjoyed traveling the United States, as well as abroad. She enjoyed get-togethers with her family and dear friends, as well as golf, playing cards, and bocce. Sarah volunteered at St. Vincent and Millcreek Community Hospitals for many years. She was a parishioner of St. George Church since 1947 and belonged to the St. George Rosary Society and the Red Hat Society
She was part owner of a maternity dress shop and a supervisor at JCPenney's in the women's wear. Before retiring, she was also a supervisor for the Yellow Pages.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dementia/Alzheimer's Unit at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, 560 East 3rd St., Erie, PA 16507.
Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 22, 2020