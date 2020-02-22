Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864

Sarah Addessi

Sarah Addessi Obituary
Sarah Addessi, age 96, of Erie, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Dominic and Anna Gullo, on March 27, 1923.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Vincent Addessi; a son, Ronald "Blaze" Addessi; brothers, Dominic and Robert Gullo; and a sister, Theresa Franchino.

She was survived by her three sons, Vincent M. Addessi, wife Cathy, James Addessi, wife Debra, and Robert Addessi, wife Melanie; a daughter-in-law, Elaine Addessi; seven grandchildren, Jamie, Adam, Andrew, Julie, Carly, Sara, and Eric; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Sarah and her husband enjoyed traveling the United States, as well as abroad. She enjoyed get-togethers with her family and dear friends, as well as golf, playing cards, and bocce. Sarah volunteered at St. Vincent and Millcreek Community Hospitals for many years. She was a parishioner of St. George Church since 1947 and belonged to the St. George Rosary Society and the Red Hat Society

She was part owner of a maternity dress shop and a supervisor at JCPenney's in the women's wear. Before retiring, she was also a supervisor for the Yellow Pages.

Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dementia/Alzheimer's Unit at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, 560 East 3rd St., Erie, PA 16507.

Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 22, 2020
