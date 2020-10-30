Sarah Anne (Gehringer) Vallimont, age 78, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born in Erie, a daughter of the late Howard and Frances (Rieger) Gehringer.
Sarah was a graduate of Saint Benedict Academy and Villa Maria College School of Nursing. She went to work as a nurse at Hamot Hospital and Great Lakes Home Health Care.
Sarah was a longtime member of Saint Boniface Church in Erie, Pa. and an active member more recently at St. Gregory Thaumaturgus (North East, Pa.). She served on the Bereavement Committee at both parishes as well as a member of the Sodality of Mary.
Family was always Sarah's first priority and she enjoyed cooking family meals, baking, gardening and bird watching. Sarah was loved by many extended family and friends whom she cherished spending time with. One quote that she wanted to tell everyone was, "I came to this world, stayed a little while, and then I went home!"
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Andrew John Vallimont.
She was married 60 years to her loving husband Donald Vallimont and her children Margery (Gary) Luniewski of Harborcreek, Pa., Howard (Melissa) Vallimont of Jasper, Ga., Patricia White of Erie, Pa., and Maricarol (Timothy) Schoenfeldt of North East, Pa. She is further survived by her siblings, including Timothy (Anita) Gehringer of Titusville, Fla., Charles (Deb) Gehringer of Meadville, Pa., Mary (Michael) Callaghan of Erie, Pa., and Peg (Chris) Balogh of Cranesville, Pa. Sarah leaves behind her grandchildren Alicia, Megan Lynn, Jessica, Megan Elizabeth, Benjamin, Abbegayle, Danielle, Raechal, and Frances. Her legacy also continues with five great-grandsons Emerson, Hunter, Greyson, Gavin, and Lawson.
Friends are invited to call on the family at Saint Boniface Church, 9367 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. co-officiated by Fr. Mark Stockton and Fr. Leo Galina. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Service Inc. Wintergreen, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
, 2115 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508, or to Heartland Hospice, 719 Indiana Dr., Erie, PA 16505
