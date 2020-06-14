Sarah J. "Sally" Walker, age 86, formerly of Fairview, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at (River Oaks) The Pearl facility in Beaufort, S.C.
In addition to her husband, John "Jack" E. Walker, she was preceded in death by a son, John F. Walker and a daughter, Trudy A. Walker.
Sally is survived by a daughter, Susan R. Walker, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, a graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.