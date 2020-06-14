Sarah J. Sally Walker
Sarah J. "Sally" Walker, age 86, formerly of Fairview, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at (River Oaks) The Pearl facility in Beaufort, S.C.

In addition to her husband, John "Jack" E. Walker, she was preceded in death by a son, John F. Walker and a daughter, Trudy A. Walker.

Sally is survived by a daughter, Susan R. Walker, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, a graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery at a later date.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Service
1 Copeland Dr
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-1111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
Dwight Cairnes
Friend
June 11, 2020
Carol Threet
June 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Our hearts and prayers are with all those who love Sally. Rest in peace beautiful lady! ♥
Tom and Sharon Kirsopp
Friend
June 10, 2020
To the family & friends of Sally:
Another member of "Helping Hands" crafts group reunites to continue making decorations for Christmas trees.

Cherish your memories of Sally and know you are in my thoughts & prayers.
JoAnn Vincent
Friend
