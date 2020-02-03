|
|
Scarlett McColley Skarupski, age 76, of Erie, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born in Erie, on August 28, 1943, daughter of the late Virginia Krautter and Andrew McColley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Robert Kecer; and her beloved son, Theodore Andrew Skarupski, who died on July 10, 2006.
Scarlett was a 1962 graduate of Villa Maria Academy and a 1964 graduate of St. Vincent School of Health and Radiology. She worked in St. Vincent Health Center's operating room, retiring in 2000.
Scarlett is survived by three daughters, Kimberly Skarupski of Baltimore, Maryland, Shannon Hubacher (Dwight) of Presque Isle, Maine, and Andrea Skarupski of Palisade, Colorado; five grandchildren, Rachel, Elizabeth, David, Philip and Levi Hubacher of Maine; three sisters, Sandra Kecer Jeffery, Cheryl Kecer Faycheck, and Pamela Kecer Kelsey; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Further visitation will be held at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Gregory Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, 837 Bartlett Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421, or to Mount St. Benedict Monastery, 6101 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2020