|
|
Scott Aaron Brosius, age 42, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, of natural causes, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born in Erie, on November 29, 1976, a son of Craig and Gail (Collier) Brosius.
Scott graduated from McDowell High School in 1994. He was employed with Office Depot for over 22 years, working in many different capacities, most recently in their Copy Center. He especially enjoyed gaming with his group of friends.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Richard and Dorothy Brosius and maternal grandparents, James Collier and Paul and Beverly (Collier) Lackey.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Amy (Michael) McCullough, niece and nephews, Paige, Justin and Ryan, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to either, the , 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 10, 2019