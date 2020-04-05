|
Scott Allen Slatzer, 64, of Erie, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, April 3, 2020, following a yearlong battle with brain cancer. Scott was born on January 27, 1956, in Quantico, Va. He was the son of Rita Marie Szewczyk Slatzer, of Erie, and the late Lowell Thomas Slatzer.
Scott was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School, where he studied to become an auto-body technician. He was currently employed at Erie Insurance as a Material Damage Appraiser. He was an auxiliary life-member of the VFW Post 470 and member of the NRA. He enjoyed boating and fishing with his wife, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, Rita, he is survived by his wife of 37 years, Dorothy Louise Heidt Slatzer, whom he married July 24, 1982, at Blessed Sacrament Church; two sons, Chris Slatzer, and wife, Abbie, and their daughters, Emilie and Allie, of Canfield, Ohio, and Matt Slatzer, and wife, Lisa, of Warren, Pa.; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by his father; and his brother, Lowell Thomas Slatzer, Jr.
A memorial fish fry will be announced this summer in Scott's honor.
In lieu of flowers and donations, the family asks that you have a beer with your dad.
Thank you to the staff at Walnut Creek Rehab for their exceptional care and understanding. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020