|
|
Scott Douglas Halmi passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Steven "Curly" Halmi; mother, Esther Carberry Halmi; and brother, Lee Steven Halmi.
Scott is survived by his son, Daniel Halmi; brother, Robert Halmi; sister, Heidi Halmi Chanatry; and many loving nieces, nephews and their children.
Scott grew up in Edinboro, Pennsylvania, where he graduated from General McLane High School and went on to complete his Bachelor's of Business Administration from Pennsylvania State University. Scott was the Director of Technical Operations for Freeman United Kingdom, an event technology company. One of Scott's passions was travel, both through work and for pleasure. He resided in both the United States and England and found himself traveling extensively throughout Africa, Asia and Europe. Scott enjoyed a good cigar and being around family and close friends. He was an excellent role model, friend, brother, uncle and father, would always give 110% effort and would go out of his way to help someone in need.
A private celebration of the life of Scott will be held Homecoming weekend in Edinboro, Friday, October 11, 2019. Memorials in Scott's name can be made to the Curly Halmi Memorial Athletic Scholarship Fund, c/o Edinboro University Athletics, 455 Scotland Road, Edinboro, PA 16444.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 6, 2019