Scott Fulkrod
1956 - 2020
Scott Fulkrod, age 64, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at UPMC Hamot Hospital. He was born in Denver, Colo., September 6, 1956, son of the late Herbert L. and Ruby M. Bennett Fulkrod.

Scott proudly served his country for 16 years in the United States Marines. He worked in Maintenance for the Presbyterian Lodge and Abington Crest and finally for Burton Funeral Home for 17 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and adored his animals. Scott was the kind of guy who could fix anything and would lend a hand whenever needed.

Scott is survived by his loving wife, Linda Storoz Fulkrod, two sons, Patrick and Brandon Fulkrod, brother, Barry (Carol) Fulkrod, sister, Cheryl (Ken) Fugal, and stepsons, George (Kayla) and Joshua Lawrence. Further surviving are his stepgrandchildren, Destinie, Breonna, Jaden and Kiera; and several nieces and nephews..

A memorial service will be held at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, Inc., Downtown, 602 W. 10th St., Erie on Thursday Dec. 3rd at 1 p.m. with Deacon Doug, celebrant.

Memorials may be made to the family in c/o Burton Funeral Home.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
