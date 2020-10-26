1/1
Scott J. Beatman
Scott Beatman, age 60, of Fairview, Pa., was called home to be with his Dad and passed loved ones on Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, at the Roy Ann Group Home, where he had been living.

Scott was born in Erie, Pa., on December 4, 1959, the son of Jeannette A. (Stevens) Beatman and the late Charles M. Beatman.

Scott grew up in a loving home with half-brothers, Charles Beatman and James Sutley who have since passed away. He went to school and then became a member of the Gertrude A. Barber Center where he worked at the Girard Workshop for 40 years.

Scott enjoyed riding bicycles, eating cheeseburgers and fries, yardwork, putting puzzles together, playing basketball with his friends at the group home and he especially liked Elvis music.

Besides his dad, Charles M. Beatman and brothers, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Noble Beatman, two brothers-in-law, Jerry Hayes and Joe Frederick and two nephews, Kenneth Phillips and Chad Beatman.

The family would like to send a "Special Thank You" to the Supportive Living Services Roy Ann Group Home and Staff who took excellent and special care for Scott. To them we are extremely grateful.

Scott is survived by his mother, Jeannette and four sisters, Sharon Hayes, Pam (Tony) Lance, Billie Leonheart, and Theresa Frederick and four brothers, Michael Leonheart, Robert (Barb) Beatman, James (Jennifer) Beatman and Michael Beatman.

Friends are invited to call at the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, 11883 Main Street, East Springfield on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 3 – 6 p.m. Services will be private. Please leave a condolence or light a candle at www.jeanevansthompsonfh.com.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Scott's memory to the VNA of Erie County, 2253 West Grandview Boulevard, Erie, PA 16508, the AHN - St. Vincent Cancer Center, 2508 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502, the Dr. Gertrude A. Barber Foundation, Inc., 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507, and also to Emma's Footprints, www.emmasfootprints.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home
11883 Main Street
East Springfield, PA 16411
(814) 922-7663
