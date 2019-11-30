|
Scott K. Mesick, of Union City, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 29th, 2019.
Scott was a loving husband, caring brother, and good friend to many. He loved the outdoors, walking in the woods at sunrise enjoying the sounds of the animals waking in the morning. Scott was compassionate, patient and had a great sense of humor.
Scott graduated from McDowell High School in 1979. He was the proud owner of Micro Tool Welding.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Jean (Keeler) Mesick and recently by his close Uncle, Ralph G. Mesick.
Scott is survived by his wife Patrice (Dahlkemper) Mesick, his sister Pamela R. Mesick of Uniontown, Pa., and extended family both near and far.
Special thanks to Sarah and all the nurses and aids at UPMC Hamot's 3rd and 6th floors.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, (at Powell Avenue,) on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
