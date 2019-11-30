Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Mesick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott K. Mesick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott K. Mesick, of Union City, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 29th, 2019.

Scott was a loving husband, caring brother, and good friend to many. He loved the outdoors, walking in the woods at sunrise enjoying the sounds of the animals waking in the morning. Scott was compassionate, patient and had a great sense of humor.

Scott graduated from McDowell High School in 1979. He was the proud owner of Micro Tool Welding.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Jean (Keeler) Mesick and recently by his close Uncle, Ralph G. Mesick.

Scott is survived by his wife Patrice (Dahlkemper) Mesick, his sister Pamela R. Mesick of Uniontown, Pa., and extended family both near and far.

Special thanks to Sarah and all the nurses and aids at UPMC Hamot's 3rd and 6th floors.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, (at Powell Avenue,) on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -