1/
Scott Steven Mogel
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Steven Mogel passed into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 19, 2020, as a result of a tractor-trailer accident. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on February 19, 1971, to Bill and Barb Mogel.

A memorial service in loving memory of Scott will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Community United Church, 1011 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Community United Church
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Community United Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved