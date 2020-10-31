Scott Steven Mogel passed into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 19, 2020, as a result of a tractor-trailer accident. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on February 19, 1971, to Bill and Barb Mogel.
A memorial service in loving memory of Scott will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Community United Church, 1011 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.