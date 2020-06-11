Please accept our deepest condolences and know that God loves you
Sean R. Jepson, 56, of Erie, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence.
Sean lost his battle with addiction and his family is heartbroken from losing him so suddenly. Despite these battles, his memory is not defined by his struggles with addiction, rather, his innate intelligence and generous character. Wherever Sean went people would naturally gravitate towards him. Simple gestures like a genuine "Hello," to something grander, like offering a meal to someone in need, spoke more of his character.
He was born on May 22, 1964, a son of Mary (Vardell) Jepson and the late Robert W. Jepson.
Although he traveled and resided in other places, he was a resident of Erie most of his life.
Sean was a veteran of the United States Army. He had always shown a great passion for the arts, especially music of several genres. Much like his father, he would play two songs by Johnny Mathis each night before bed. Sean and his mother shared a special bond and he will be greatly missed. "You may be gone from my sight…but you are never gone from my heart."
He was preceded in death by his sister Jackie.
In addition to his mother, Sean is survived by a son and a daughter; a sister, Cindy; and his niece and nephews, Sara, Mark, and Chris. He is further survived by seven great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private funeral services are under the care of the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502. Sean had an endless compassion for animals and memorials can be made to the ANNA Shelter at www.theannashelter.com.
Private funeral services are under the care of the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502. Sean had an endless compassion for animals and memorials can be made to the ANNA Shelter at www.theannashelter.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 11, 2020.