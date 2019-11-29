Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Settimio Guerriero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Settimio Sam Guerriero


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Settimio Sam Guerriero Obituary
Settimio "Sam" Guerriero, 86, of Erie, passed away on Monday November 25, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Fiumefreddo Bruzio, Italy on November 12, 1933, a son of the late Alfonzo and Antonietta (Gelmo) Guerriero.

Sam went to Venezuela at the age of 16 to work and send money home to his family. Later, he went back and worked in Rome. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1960, first working at Erie City Mfg., and then at Koehler Beer. Sam work at G.E. for 17 years as a tester and crane operator retiring in 1997. He was also a concrete finisher for Anthony & Sons and Tullio Construction.

Sam had a very strong work ethic and loved life to the fullest. He enjoyed gardening, walking, bike riding and telling stories. He was an avid swimmer at the Glenwood YMCA and LECOM. He enjoyed playing cards with his best friend Frank multiple times a week. He loved having family and friends over to the house while serving his homemade wine and sopressata with authentic Italian bread from Niagara Falls!

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings; Angelina DeLuca, Francesco, Luigi, Umberto, Mario and Neggio Guerriero.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Adua (Abate) Guerriero, three daughters; Diane Lombardo (Ed) of Erie, Mary Guerriero of Overland Park, Kan., Carol Vogel (John) of Erie, two sons; Michael Guerriero (Cathi) of Erie and Daniel Guerriero (Yvonne) of Erie, seven grandchildren; Danielle Haffley (Dan), Gino Lombardo (Kasey), Angela Lombardo, Scott Guerriero (Keila), Alyssa Cramer (Jeffrey), Brianna Guerriero and Nikolas Guerriero, three grea-grandchildren; Dominic and Sophia Lombardo and Jayda Lydic, two sisters; Nellla Barone and Rosetta Calafati both of Toronto, three sisters-in-law; Sara Scavella, Carmela Leone and Domenica Carbonelli, two brothers-in-law, Joseph Abate (Dorothy) and Frank Abate, all of Erie. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive, including his cousin and best friend Russell Amendola and best friend Frank Seneca.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. Saturday from 2-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Services will be held there Monday at 9:15 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at St. George Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Mausoleum.

Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Settimio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -