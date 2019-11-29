|
|
Settimio "Sam" Guerriero, 86, of Erie, passed away on Monday November 25, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Fiumefreddo Bruzio, Italy on November 12, 1933, a son of the late Alfonzo and Antonietta (Gelmo) Guerriero.
Sam went to Venezuela at the age of 16 to work and send money home to his family. Later, he went back and worked in Rome. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1960, first working at Erie City Mfg., and then at Koehler Beer. Sam work at G.E. for 17 years as a tester and crane operator retiring in 1997. He was also a concrete finisher for Anthony & Sons and Tullio Construction.
Sam had a very strong work ethic and loved life to the fullest. He enjoyed gardening, walking, bike riding and telling stories. He was an avid swimmer at the Glenwood YMCA and LECOM. He enjoyed playing cards with his best friend Frank multiple times a week. He loved having family and friends over to the house while serving his homemade wine and sopressata with authentic Italian bread from Niagara Falls!
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings; Angelina DeLuca, Francesco, Luigi, Umberto, Mario and Neggio Guerriero.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Adua (Abate) Guerriero, three daughters; Diane Lombardo (Ed) of Erie, Mary Guerriero of Overland Park, Kan., Carol Vogel (John) of Erie, two sons; Michael Guerriero (Cathi) of Erie and Daniel Guerriero (Yvonne) of Erie, seven grandchildren; Danielle Haffley (Dan), Gino Lombardo (Kasey), Angela Lombardo, Scott Guerriero (Keila), Alyssa Cramer (Jeffrey), Brianna Guerriero and Nikolas Guerriero, three grea-grandchildren; Dominic and Sophia Lombardo and Jayda Lydic, two sisters; Nellla Barone and Rosetta Calafati both of Toronto, three sisters-in-law; Sara Scavella, Carmela Leone and Domenica Carbonelli, two brothers-in-law, Joseph Abate (Dorothy) and Frank Abate, all of Erie. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive, including his cousin and best friend Russell Amendola and best friend Frank Seneca.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. Saturday from 2-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Services will be held there Monday at 9:15 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at St. George Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Mausoleum.
Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2019