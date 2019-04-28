|
On April 1, 2019, God reached out His hand and took Shannon home. Her mother, Suzy and Chet were with her. Shannon, sister to Jesse and Cory McLanahan, was born in Erie, Pa., on February 14, 1981, to James and Suzette McLanahan.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, May 5th at 3 p.m. (viewing 2 - 3 p.m.) at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2025 Eastern Avenue. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help with costs.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2019