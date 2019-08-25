|
|
Shannon M. (Weber) Lewis, age 39, of Erie, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Brevillier Village after a five year battle with breast cancer. Born in Corry, Pa. on December 6, 1979, she was the daughter of Garry B. and Maxine L. (Parker) Weber.
Shannon graduated from Corry High School, where she was awarded the first ever journalism honor, and graduated from Penn State Behrend. She was a reporter for the Corry newspaper, a secretary for the Erie County Homemakers and was the DJ "Maggie May" on the radio here in Erie and Corry. She enjoyed spending time with her family, was a talented singer and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Corry.
Shannon was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Maurice and Norma Weber and her maternal grandfather, Elmer L. Parker, Sr.
Besides her parents, survivors include her husband of 13 years, Bryan P. Lewis; a daughter, Clarissa H. Lewis; her brother, Michael S. Weber; her grandmother, Virginia W. Parker; her mother-in-law, Lynn Mathieu; and her father-in-law, Larry Lewis; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. Services will be held there on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Linda Clark Lazzeroni officiating. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com. Memorials may be made to Linked by Pink, P.O. Box 8177 Erie, PA 16505 and METAvivor, 1783 Forest Dr., #184 Annapolis, MD 21401.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 25, 2019