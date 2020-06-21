Sharilyn S. Smith, 68, of North East, passed away peacefully, Monday, June 15, 2020 at her residence, in the comfort of her close family. Born on April 13, 1952 in Westfield, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Helen Ives Gill.
Sharilyn (Shari) was a graduate of North East High School, class of 1970. She was crowned Queen of the Concords in 1969, which some may remember as a precursor to the North East Grape Queen of recent years.
Prior to marrying her highschool sweetheart, Shari worked as a teller at the National Bank of North East. Later she was the office manager for many years at both the family business, Smith Motors and at Niklaus Equipment.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Puscheck. Shari is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Stephen Smith, whom she married September 3, 1977, her son, Adam C. Smith and his wife, Erica of Essex Junction, Vt., and her daughter, Margaret (Maggie) Wuerstle and her husband, Jacob of Harborcreek, Pa. Shari was also a proud grandmother to Olivia, Lincoln, Griffin, Colton and Patrick.
Shari was very devoted to her family and close friends, never missing birthdays and anniversaries, always with the most thoughtfully chosen cards along with her signature perfect script handwriting. She relished all opportunities to spend time with and spoil her grandchildren.
Shari was always a supportive listener and a reassuring influence within the family, helping to navigate challenges as they occurred. Even during her 14 year battle with cancer, she thought of others far more frequently than herself. She always ensured the house was stocked with food for visitors, and never traveled to an event or visit without bringing snacks or a dish to share.
At home during weekends, she would watch her beloved Penn State Nittany Lions and Buffalo Bills, often decked out in team gear from head to toe.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, PA. Due to gathering restrictions during this time, services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park St., North East, PA 16428.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.