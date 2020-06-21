Sharilyn S. (Gill) Smith
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharilyn S. Smith, 68, of North East, passed away peacefully, Monday, June 15, 2020 at her residence, in the comfort of her close family. Born on April 13, 1952 in Westfield, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Helen Ives Gill.

Sharilyn (Shari) was a graduate of North East High School, class of 1970. She was crowned Queen of the Concords in 1969, which some may remember as a precursor to the North East Grape Queen of recent years.

Prior to marrying her highschool sweetheart, Shari worked as a teller at the National Bank of North East. Later she was the office manager for many years at both the family business, Smith Motors and at Niklaus Equipment.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Puscheck. Shari is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Stephen Smith, whom she married September 3, 1977, her son, Adam C. Smith and his wife, Erica of Essex Junction, Vt., and her daughter, Margaret (Maggie) Wuerstle and her husband, Jacob of Harborcreek, Pa. Shari was also a proud grandmother to Olivia, Lincoln, Griffin, Colton and Patrick.

Shari was very devoted to her family and close friends, never missing birthdays and anniversaries, always with the most thoughtfully chosen cards along with her signature perfect script handwriting. She relished all opportunities to spend time with and spoil her grandchildren.

Shari was always a supportive listener and a reassuring influence within the family, helping to navigate challenges as they occurred. Even during her 14 year battle with cancer, she thought of others far more frequently than herself. She always ensured the house was stocked with food for visitors, and never traveled to an event or visit without bringing snacks or a dish to share.

At home during weekends, she would watch her beloved Penn State Nittany Lions and Buffalo Bills, often decked out in team gear from head to toe.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, PA. Due to gathering restrictions during this time, services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park St., North East, PA 16428.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bowers Funeral Home
92 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
814-725-4505
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved