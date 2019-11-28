|
Sharon Ann Horton, sunrise October 23, 1953, sunset November 20, 2019, was the youngest child of the late John and Ruby Horton.
She was born in Erie, Pa. and was a graduate of East High School and later attended Behrend College of Penn State.
Sharon was an Executive Secretary at Merrill Lynch Associates in New York City. Upon returning to Erie, she suffered from an extended period of mental illness, which lasted until her death.
Sharon played piano and was an avid lover of music. Her special times were singing in the choir at Holy Trinity Church in Erie, Pa. Sharon loved Burger King whoppers and fries. She was a deep believer in God and attended church often. Sharon loved her wide brim hats and sunglasses, which brought out her famous smile. She was an avid sewer and made her own clothes. She also was an avid reader of books.
Sharon was preceded in death by her mother and father, John and Ruby Adams Horton, and her husband James.
Sharon leaves her memory to her sister, Candace Horton Battles and three brothers, John Horton, Jr. (Wanda), David Horton and Anthony Horton (Julie Detyel). She is further survived by many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces, and many cousins. Sharon is also survived by her two special nephews, Tyler Joseph and Zachary Mathew.
Family and friends may call the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, on Friday, November 29th from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Private burial will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Condolences to the family may be sent at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
