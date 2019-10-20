|
|
Sharon "Charlie" Sabolsky, age 76, of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
She is survived by her sons, Alex Sabolsky Jr., Scott Sabolsky and wife Sue, Christian Sabolsky and wife Marcie; daughter, Kimberly Hayslip and husband Harry St. Felix; her beloved sister, Melody Ruggerio and husband Phil; brother-in-law, Leonard Sabolsky and wife Chris; and nephew, Aaron Ruggerio. "Nana" is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Nicole, Bailey, Shea, Kiersten, Jacob, Collin and Joel.
Sharon worked at Millcreek Community Hospital for many years. She absolutely loved her fur babies (Bobo and Bella), computer games, and tending to her plants.
Arrangements were held by the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
