Sharon D. Krol, 40, of Jamestown, N.Y., passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after a sudden terminal diagnosis.
Sharon was born May 20, 1980 in Erie, Pa. She graduated from Seneca High School in 1998. Sharon attended Edinboro University and Penn State University. For many years Sharon suffered from a debilitating mental illness. Because of her strong will and love of life she never submitted to it. The greatest joy in her life was her son, Edwin. She loved her animals and rescued many from local shelters.
Sharon is survived by: her father, Robert D. (Leona) Krol; her mother, Diane L. (Thomas) Kelly; a son, Edwin Henderson; six siblings: Troy (Lynne) Wellejus, Kevin (Jill Hirst) Wellejus, Gregory (Tina Bartlet) Krol, Brian (Kelly) Bliss, Caitlin (Johnny Villareal) Kelly and Thomas (Megan) Kelly; her best friend, Mark Rockwell and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be scheduled in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's name to North Chautauqua Canine Rescue, 7540 North Gale Street, Westfield, N.Y. 14787.
Online condolences may be made at larsontimkofuneralhome.com
. Arrangements by David J. Dengler, Larson-Timko Funeral Home, 716-679-9000.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.