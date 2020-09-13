Sharon Dale Crossman, age 80, of Newberry, S.C. and formerly of Erie, passed away peacefully, at home, on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born in Valparaiso, Ind., on May 17, 1940, the daughter of the late William Shupe and Irene Shupe.
Sharon worked as a manager for Paul Bunyan then as an office manager for Laser Eye Surgery of Erie from 1984 to 2002, when she retired.
She had a passion and love for German Shepard dogs. She and her husband were very much involved in breeding, training and exhibiting their German Shepard dogs in the United States and Canada. They were also approved to judge dog shows in the United States, Canada and International dog shows. They also helped organize dog shows for the German Shepard Dog Club of America, the Admiral Perry Dog Obedience Club, the German Shepard Dog Club of Northwestern Pennsylvania, the Wachusett Kennel Club, Bay State German Shepard Club of Massachusetts, the Greater Columbia Obedience Club and the Dog Obedience Club of Greenville in South Carolina.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 20 years, Anthony Cherubini; two sons, Bradley Crossman (Pamela) and Steve Crossman; four grandchildren, Shannon Panella, David M. Crossman, Michael Crossman and Corey Crossman; a brother, Roy Shupe of Erie and a sister, Joyce Trott of Erie. She is further survived by several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, three nieces, one nephew and many cousins.
There will not be any calling hours. A private burial and celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.LBDA.org
