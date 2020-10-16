1/1
Sharon L. (Wright) Wheeler
1938 - 2020
Sharon L. (Wright) Wheeler, 82, of North East, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

She was born on June 22, 1938, in Marietta, Ohio, to the late Bernard and Audrey (Etter) Wright.

Sharon was formerly employed as a clerk by the Ohio Agency on Aging for several years prior to retiring. Once retired she moved to North East to be close to family and the grandchildren that she adored. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in North East where she served as a Church Deacon, sang in the choir, and attended Sunday School. Sharon was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star Shiloh Chapter 153, North East Wednesday Musical Group, and former member of the Oil Valley Chapter of Sweet Adelines. She had a lifelong love of music and was a gifted musician. She enjoyed playing piano for various events especially at the North East Senior Center.

Sharon will be missed by family and friends. She is survived by her children, Christy A. Mayes of Erie, Dawn A. Shaw of Connellsville, Pa., and Alan D. Wardeska (Angela) of Beverly, Ohio; a sister, Barbara Coulter (Steven) of Waterford, Ohio; and grandchildren, Hannah E. Mayes and Geoffrey J. Mayes, both of Pittsburgh.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church, 25 West Main Street, North East, on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Officiating the service is Rev. Gregg D. Townsend; memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 25 West Main Street, North East, PA 16428, or to Meals on Wheels Erie, 4408 Peach St., Suite 102, Erie, PA 16509. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com. Those not able to attend may stream live the service via the First Presbyterian Church of North East Facebook page beginning on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
