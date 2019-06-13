|
|
Sharon L. Schultz, age 59, of Erie, passed away on June 9, 2019.
Born in Erie, on March 9, 1960, she was a daughter of Philip Lantzy and the late Louise (Comer) Lantzy.
Sharon loved reading, art, poetry, and collecting antiques. She enjoyed her herb garden, nature, and cooking, and she loved to laugh. She was a social butterfly. Sharon was always able and willing to help anyone. She loved her red lipstick, and spoiling her grandchildren.
She is survived by her father, Philip Lantzy; her sons, Thomas J. DiMattio (Michele) and Adam S. Wygant (Mary); her daughters, Lara Walmsley and Caitlin Schultz; her sister, Dana James (Denny); her brother, Philip Lantzy (Jeannie); stepbrothers, Brian Jones, Seamus Jones, and Justin Jones; 13 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a few close friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Donald Wygant; her mother, Louise Lantzy, and her stepmother, Jeannie Lantzy.
There will be no viewing. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 13, 2019