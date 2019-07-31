|
Sharon (Legatzke) Thompson, age 73, of North East died on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born to the late Henry and Helen (Bach) Legatzke on October 17, 1945 in Buffalo, New York.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Thompson; a son, Robert Thompson; a brother, William Legatzke; sisters, Geri Elletson and Anita Fischer; and a son-in-law, Doug Schneider. She is survived by her children, Tammy Schneider of Millcreek, Kevin Thompson (Janelle) of Waterford, Helen Garfield (Timothy) of North East; a brother, Richard Bardol; sisters, Elaine G. Geschwender and Barbara Boyce; sister-in-law, Karin Bardol; grandchildren, Brenna, Brittany, Kyla, Tanner, Emma, Landon, and Allen; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Rev. Robert Klecan. Private interment will be held at Grahamville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of North East (The Door), 43 S Lake Street, North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
