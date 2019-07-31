Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon (Legatzke) Thompson


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon (Legatzke) Thompson Obituary
Sharon (Legatzke) Thompson, age 73, of North East died on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born to the late Henry and Helen (Bach) Legatzke on October 17, 1945 in Buffalo, New York.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Thompson; a son, Robert Thompson; a brother, William Legatzke; sisters, Geri Elletson and Anita Fischer; and a son-in-law, Doug Schneider. She is survived by her children, Tammy Schneider of Millcreek, Kevin Thompson (Janelle) of Waterford, Helen Garfield (Timothy) of North East; a brother, Richard Bardol; sisters, Elaine G. Geschwender and Barbara Boyce; sister-in-law, Karin Bardol; grandchildren, Brenna, Brittany, Kyla, Tanner, Emma, Landon, and Allen; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Rev. Robert Klecan. Private interment will be held at Grahamville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of North East (The Door), 43 S Lake Street, North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now