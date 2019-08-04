|
|
Sharron Ann Carrol Hain, age 71 of Erie, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at LECOM at Presque Isle. She was born September 28, 1947 in Erie, the daughter of the late Robert Carroll and Edna Lynch Carroll Gaughan. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Joseph Gaughan, MD and her beloved husband, Jeremiah P. (Jerry) Hain who died in 2014.
Sharron was a 1965 graduate of Villa Maria Academy and also graduated from the St. Vincent School of Radiology in New York City. She worked as a registered radiologic technician at St. Vincent Hospital in New York City and later returned to Erie to work at Erie Shriner's Hospital for Children and spent 27 years at Hamot Medical Center from where she retired.
She is survived by her children; Michael P. Hain (Kara, Mary, Storm and Jax), Kathleen McBride (Aaron, Alex, Jane and Wiley), Ryan P. Hain, Keegan Hain and Reagan Hain Tressler (Matthew, Marley, Maggie, Marin). She also is survived by her granddogs, Mary, Lucy, Brutus, Spencer, Jane, Wiley and Danger.
There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be private at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E.10th St., Erie, PA 16511 or the International Institute of Erie, 517 E. 26th Erie, PA 16504. Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019