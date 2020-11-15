1/
Sharron Lee (Straub) Hall
1947 - 2020
Sharron Lee (Straub) Hall, age 73, of Millcreek, passed away at home, surrounded by family and under the care of Family Hospice after nearly nine years living with ovarian cancer, on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

She was born in Erie on September 5, 1947, a daughter of Rosemary (Yochim) Straub of Erie, and the late Francis J. Straub.

She graduated from Villa Maria Academy in 1965. She then entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northern Pennsylvania. Sister Francis Mary taught at Central Christian, in Bradford and Villa Maria Academy in Erie, while earning a BS in Home Economics in 1973 from Villa Maria College. Later, she worked in the financial aid office of Villa Maria College, and she held various accounting positions at small companies. Sharron enjoyed scrapbooking and cross stitching, but most especially enjoyed sending homemade greeting cards to her dear friends and family.

Along with her mother Rosemary Straub, Sharron is survived by her husband of 42 years, Richard D. Hall, one sister, Mary Frances Yeaney (Alan) of Erie, brothers and sisters-in law, David Hall (Kathleen) of Centennial, Colo., Laurence Hall (Dodie) of West Columbia, S.C. and Barbara Vasko (Charles) of Monroeville, Pa. Several nephews, a great-nephew and great-niece also survive.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. are handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38101. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
