Shawn A. Callari, age 29, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
He was born in Erie, on August 2, 1991, the son of Robert J. Land of Florida and Maureen A. Callari of Erie.
Shawn was a 2010 graduate of Central H.S. and was employed at Dave Hallman Chevrolet. He attended Elevate Church. He enjoyed sports, especially football, and was a movie connoisseur. He loved music, camping, making people laugh, and spending time with his children.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sue Ann Callari.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children: Samuel John, Jackson Ryder and Oliver Michael, two brothers; Nick Steiner (fiancée Angie Bartell) and Matthew Land, two aunts; Michelle Flannery (Michael) of Florida and Christina Callari of Erie, uncles; James and Daniel Campion of Erie and Dave Campion (Sally) of Florida, paternal grandmother, Mary Scarfce of Florida, maternal grandfather Michael Callari and one cousin William Kaufmann III.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 3 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. All Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced.
Internment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.