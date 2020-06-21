Sheila J. Gantz
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila J. Gantz, 73, of Wattsburg, passed away on June 17, 2020, at her residence. Born on January 4, 1947, in Union City, she was the daughter of the late Philetus and Mona (Shampoe) Yost.

She retired as office manager from Faulkner's Country Market in Wattsburg. Sheila enjoyed being Gia and Nana to her grandchildren, watching and feeding the birds and sitting outside with the neighbors.

Survivors include her children, Erica Kennedy-Allen and husband Christopher, of Wattsburg, Darcy Apfel of Wattsburg, Kelly Shreve of Erie and Tom Gantz Jr. and wife, Melissa, of Erie; a brother, Tom Yost of Wattsburg; sisters, Renee Crossley and husband, Mark, of Wattsburg and Marlene Bem of Wattsburg; and grandchildren: Casey, Conor, Cheyenne and Elizabeth Gantz.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Fielding; a son-in-law, Brian Apfel and a sister-in-law, Paula Yost.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life at later date.

Online condolences may be sent to pandolphfh.com.

The Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, Union City, is assisting the family.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
75 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved