Sheila J. Gantz, 73, of Wattsburg, passed away on June 17, 2020, at her residence. Born on January 4, 1947, in Union City, she was the daughter of the late Philetus and Mona (Shampoe) Yost.
She retired as office manager from Faulkner's Country Market in Wattsburg. Sheila enjoyed being Gia and Nana to her grandchildren, watching and feeding the birds and sitting outside with the neighbors.
Survivors include her children, Erica Kennedy-Allen and husband Christopher, of Wattsburg, Darcy Apfel of Wattsburg, Kelly Shreve of Erie and Tom Gantz Jr. and wife, Melissa, of Erie; a brother, Tom Yost of Wattsburg; sisters, Renee Crossley and husband, Mark, of Wattsburg and Marlene Bem of Wattsburg; and grandchildren: Casey, Conor, Cheyenne and Elizabeth Gantz.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Fielding; a son-in-law, Brian Apfel and a sister-in-law, Paula Yost.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life at later date.
The Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, Union City, is assisting the family.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.