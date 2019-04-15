|
Sheila Louise Snodgrass Roberts, 69, of Albion, passed away after a lengthy illness on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born February 7, 1950 in Erie, a daughter of the late Alson Clark and Louise (Loper) Snodgrass.
Sheila was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and the Albion Order of Eastern Star. She sang in the church choir, enjoyed reading, needlework, crocheting, and spending time with her family, grandchildren, and her dog, Heidi. Survivors include three sons, Charles Doritty and his wife, Leann, of Albion, Robert Doritty and his wife, Michelle, of Girard, Daniel Doritty of Lake City, two sisters, Barbara Swanson of Albion, Sharon Brown of Cranesville, three brothers, James Hazen and his wife, Veronica, of Summerfield, Fla., Clark Snodgrass and his wife, Karen, of Fairview, Raymond Snodgrass and his wife, Dawn Marie, of Edinboro. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Duk Hee Han officiating. Burial will follow in Albion Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in honor of Sheila to Grace United Methodist Church, 49 Franklin Street, Albion, PA 16401, Albion Area Public Library, 111 East Pearl Street, Albion, PA 16401, or to Albion Food Pantry, 1 Robb & Powell Ave., Albion, PA 16401.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 15, 2019