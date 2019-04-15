Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
(814) 756-4151
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Louise Snodgrass Roberts


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sheila Louise Snodgrass Roberts Obituary
Sheila Louise Snodgrass Roberts, 69, of Albion, passed away after a lengthy illness on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born February 7, 1950 in Erie, a daughter of the late Alson Clark and Louise (Loper) Snodgrass.

Sheila was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and the Albion Order of Eastern Star. She sang in the church choir, enjoyed reading, needlework, crocheting, and spending time with her family, grandchildren, and her dog, Heidi. Survivors include three sons, Charles Doritty and his wife, Leann, of Albion, Robert Doritty and his wife, Michelle, of Girard, Daniel Doritty of Lake City, two sisters, Barbara Swanson of Albion, Sharon Brown of Cranesville, three brothers, James Hazen and his wife, Veronica, of Summerfield, Fla., Clark Snodgrass and his wife, Karen, of Fairview, Raymond Snodgrass and his wife, Dawn Marie, of Edinboro. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Duk Hee Han officiating. Burial will follow in Albion Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in honor of Sheila to Grace United Methodist Church, 49 Franklin Street, Albion, PA 16401, Albion Area Public Library, 111 East Pearl Street, Albion, PA 16401, or to Albion Food Pantry, 1 Robb & Powell Ave., Albion, PA 16401.

To send flowers, light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now