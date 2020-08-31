1/1
Sheila (Leninsky) Moreland
Sheila (Leninsky) Moreland, age 101, of Erie and formerly of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Sarah Reed Retirement Center.

Born in Jeannette, Pa. on February 19, 1919, she was a twin daughter of the late Stephen and Sabina (Seneta) Leninsky.

She was a graduate of Albion High School and Erie Commercial College. Sheila was a secretary with Millcreek Township School District and was previously employed with Sterling Seal Co.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Stella Nolan and Olga Setta and her sister-in-law, Ruth Walker Daniels.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Amann (Patrick) of Millcreek and Audrey J. Moreland ( Larry Kaiser) of Dear Harbor, Wash.; her twin sister, Natalie Rabell of Albion; four grandchildren, Cory Chludzinski of Millcreek, Jeff Chludzinski of Nederland, Colo., Sabina and Andrew Smith-Moreland of Seattle, Wash.; as well as two nephews, Bob Rabell of Albion and Dennis Rabell of Erie.

Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Private burial will follow on the family plot at Hope Cemetery in Albion.

Sheila's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Staff at Sarah Reed, especially the Maples Unit first floor for their excellent care and compassion during her stay.

Memorials may be made to Sarah Reed Retirement Center, 227 West 22nd. St., Erie 16502. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
