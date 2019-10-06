|
Sheldon "Shel" Fager, 93, passed peacefully on to Heaven, on October 1, 2019. He was born in Jamestown, N.Y., the son of the late Esther and Charles Fager.
At 17 years of age, he proudly served as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy and he was stationed in Guam. After his service, he attended and graduated from the University of Buffalo, with a B.S. in Biology. Sheldon spent most of his career as a pharmaceutical representative for Upjohn Company, where he obtained several performance awards.
Mr. Fager was accomplished at tying fishing flies and taught this skill to many students at McDowell High School. He was also an avid fly fisherman. He loved music and played the violin and harmonica for many years, for all to enjoy. He also excelled in photography, and thoroughly enjoyed developing his own photographs, including many which were award winners and still hang proudly in his family's homes. Sheldon spent many years doing volunteer work, always giving back to the community and those around him. He especially enjoyed his years spent helping others through Erie Hotline.
Sheldon is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sally Fager; daughters, Sandra (Shane) Nelson, and Susan (Bill) McKinney; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kristin) Blank, Matthew (Jessica) McKinney, Nathaniel Blank, Megan (Matthew) Wlodarczyk, and Rebecca (Daniel) Burbules; ten great-grandchildren; and his brother-in-law, Charles (Ro) Peterson.
Shel will forever be remembered for his devotion to his family, his love of nature (especially Presque Isle, Walnut Creek, and Chautauqua Lake), his integrity, his kindness, his strong Christian faith, and his delightful sense of humor. Everyone that met him loved him and he will never be forgotten.
A special "thank you" goes to Susan and Danielle and all the other Hospice workers that made his end of life so much easier.
Arrangements will be private and at the discretion of the family. Sheldon will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery, in Jamestown, N.Y. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 6, 2019