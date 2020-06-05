April 10, 1977 - April 9, 2020
Sherika Danielle Stapp went to be with the Lord on April 9th, 2020, after fighting a long challenging battle that she too, had won. She has crossed the finish line and completed her job here on Earth. Sherika, as she was so known and loved, was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on April 10th, 1977, to parents EllaMae McAdory and Anthony Wayne McAdory.
She received her education at Jefferson and completed at East High. She then pursued her college education at Edinboro as well as Auburn University all while maintaining her Army Career and serving our country. Sherika was the light of Life. A party buddy, a wonderful colleague, amazing friend, niece, sister, aunt, and last but not least, a great daughter and mother. She has warmed so many hearts, touched so many lives and still continues to live in those who have ever known her and shared their time with her. Her presence, so special and unique, was something that never went unnoticed and will forever be missed.
Sherika was known for her boisterous personality, her passion for advocating Women's rights and her political views were well acknowledged by many. She was an honest woman, so lively, loving and knowledgeable. Sherika may have been known for the few names she was called throughout her years, whether it was Mook, Danie or just simply Sherika.
Preceding her in death were, her grandparents James Stapp and Lula Stapp, her grandmother, Maggie McAdory, her great-grandmother, Geneva McAdory and one uncle, Jerry Stapp.
Sherika leaves to cherish her memories, her surviving parents, EllaMae McAdory and Anthony Wayne McAdory, brothers, Deniro McAdory and Maurice McAdory, children, Devanie Lovett, DeKari Lovett, one stepchild, Malik Johnson, other family members and friends.
A memorial service held by the immediate family for Sherika Stapp is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on June 6th at 2203 Jones Street, Erie, Pa. An honor guard will be present to acknowledge the duties of her military services.
My Angel
"To my dear angel in Heaven
I just want you to know
That you are always in my thoughts
And how much I love you so"
"I know you are in God's care
That is how it should be
But when i get to Heaven
He will give you back to me."
~ John F. Connor
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 5, 2020.