Sherry L. Guyer, age 69, of Edinboro and formerly of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, May 27, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on August 26, 1950 in Claysburg, Pa., a daughter of the late Herbert C. and Dorothy Mae Benson Hammel.
Sherry graduated from Claysburg Kimmel High School in 1968.
She worked at Plastek Industries for 41 years, retiring in 2017.
Sherry was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan; but her biggest passion in life were her children, but especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Anita Jane Hammel.
Sherry is survived by her children, Jodie Chrzanowski and her husband Brian, and Chad Guyer and his wife Kim; six grandchildren, Kailey, Erica, Emily, Brady, Camille and Allie and one great-granddaughter, Macie Mae. She is further survived by her sisters, Patricia Ritchey (Tom) and Debbie Mathis; and a brother Ronald Hammel and his wife Marilyn; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private for the immediate family at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie PA 16506.
Memorials may be made to UPMC Hospice.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.