Smethport
Sherry L. Zetwick, 70, of Smethport, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in the Brevillier Village, Erie, Pa.
She was born March 22, 1949, in Erie, a daughter of Richard and Bertha Sherwood Weismiller.
On October 17, 1997, in Winchester, Va., she married Ronald C. Zetwick, who survives.
Mrs. Zetwick was a graduate of Iroquois High School. She had been employed as a waitress at Ricardo's Restaurant in Erie, Pa.
Sherry was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, John Berg Post #976 of Crosby, the Norwich Township Fire Department Auxiliary of Crosby, and the Post #2497 Auxiliary of Smethport. She loved spending and devoting her time to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother: Bertha Weismiller of Erie, two sons: Gilbert "Bill" (Laura) Epperson and Bryan (Dolly) Epperson, both of Erie, one stepson: Ronald C. "Tig" Zetwick, Jr. of Smethport, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, six brothers: Richard, Robert, Raymond, Ralph, Ron and Randy Weismiller, all of Erie, one sister: Mildred Caldwell of Erie, and many nieces and nephews,
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Carrie L. Kuczynski and one stepdaughter: Tammy Munsell.
In keeping with Sherry's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Legion, John Berg Post #976 of Crosby, Pa. or the Norwich Township Fire Department of Crosby, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2019