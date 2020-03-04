|
Sheryl A. (Kemp) Dodds, 62, of Fairview, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center, following a lengthy illness.
She was born November 23, 1957, in New Castle, Pa., a daughter of the late John L. and June (McGrew) Kemp.
Sheryl graduated from the Lawrence County Vocational Technical School in 1976. Following high school, she lived in Meadville and was a homemaker for her own children as well as the "neighborhood kids." She later moved to Erie, where she met her future husband, Charles T. "Charlie" Dodds, whom she married on October 2, 1998, in Erie.
Charlie preceded her in death in 2009.
While living in Erie, she worked at Shur Fine Bakery. She later assisted her husband, Charlie with his side jobs as a tree surgeon.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Dakota Willow.
She will be greatly missed by her family, which include three daughters, Erin Albright (Kevin), Tammy Mannon (Ryan), and Jessica Topka (Paul); three sons, Josh Higby (Donna), Charles Dodds Jr., and Timothy Dodds (Natalie); a sister, Sue Ellen Freeberg (Robert); two brothers, William Kemp (Linda) and Paul Kemp (Louise); her grandchildren, Caine, Tierney, Rachel, Jenna, Kelsey, Nathaniel, Maximus, Elizabeth, Connor, Sierra, and Charlie; her companion dog, "Teddy;" and her loveable cat, "Roxy;" and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 4, 2020