Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306

Sheryl A. (Kemp) Dodds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheryl A. (Kemp) Dodds Obituary
Sheryl A. (Kemp) Dodds, 62, of Fairview, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center, following a lengthy illness.

She was born November 23, 1957, in New Castle, Pa., a daughter of the late John L. and June (McGrew) Kemp.

Sheryl graduated from the Lawrence County Vocational Technical School in 1976. Following high school, she lived in Meadville and was a homemaker for her own children as well as the "neighborhood kids." She later moved to Erie, where she met her future husband, Charles T. "Charlie" Dodds, whom she married on October 2, 1998, in Erie.

Charlie preceded her in death in 2009.

While living in Erie, she worked at Shur Fine Bakery. She later assisted her husband, Charlie with his side jobs as a tree surgeon.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Dakota Willow.

She will be greatly missed by her family, which include three daughters, Erin Albright (Kevin), Tammy Mannon (Ryan), and Jessica Topka (Paul); three sons, Josh Higby (Donna), Charles Dodds Jr., and Timothy Dodds (Natalie); a sister, Sue Ellen Freeberg (Robert); two brothers, William Kemp (Linda) and Paul Kemp (Louise); her grandchildren, Caine, Tierney, Rachel, Jenna, Kelsey, Nathaniel, Maximus, Elizabeth, Connor, Sierra, and Charlie; her companion dog, "Teddy;" and her loveable cat, "Roxy;" and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -