Sheryl Mathis
1954 - 2020
Sheryl Mathis, age 66, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born in Erie, Pa. on November 13, 1954 a daughter of the late LeRoy Lee and Lenna Hornburger Reinsel.

She was a graduate of East High School. Sheryl worked as a General Manager at Microtel, retiring after more than 20 years of service.

She enjoyed baking, spending time with her family, jeopardy, gardening, decorating and spending time with her dogs. But she loved being a mother, aunt, grandmother and sister most of all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Larry" Mathis, and a son, Gregory Allen Reinsel.

She is survived by her brother, Leroy Reinsel, of Erie, three nieces, Natasha Myles (Richard), of Waldorf, Md., Alease Mathis Ross (Earl) and Shelena Reinsel, all of Erie, nephews, Damond Mathis, Earl Ross and Kamri Ross, a great-niece, Da'Miiya Mathis, a step-daughter, Latisa Amos and five grandchildren, David Ramos, Jr., Desmen Mims, Laniaha McCullum, Terrell McCullum and Lanaysha McCullum.

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Inc., Downtown, 602 West 10th Street, on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of service there at 2 p.m.

Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 26, 2020.
