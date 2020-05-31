Sheryl "Sherry" (Sirak) Heiges, age 64, passed unexpectedly, on Wednesday, May 28, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. Born on October 24, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Joseph G. Sirak and Sybil (Kingston) Sirak.
Sherry and her late husband Bob Heiges, founded Sunburst Electronics in Summit Township, and operated it from 1976-1986. Since 1988, they have owned and operated Poly-Tronics, an electronics manufacturing company.
Sherry is survived by her brother Joseph Sirak and wife Cindy, her nephew Joseph Sirak Jr. and wife Michelle, her niece Melissa (Sirak) Koma and husband David, her great-nieces Megan, Lauren, and Peyton, her great-nephew Dawson, as well as her aunt Betty DeMichael and extended family. Additionally, she is survived by her favorite canine companion Drake.
Sherry thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, and she will be deeply missed.
The family of Sherry Heiges would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the services and care provided by the staff at Hamot ICU.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, private services and burial, in Waterford Cemetery, were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511, or Because You Care, 6041 West Road, McKean, PA 16426.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.