Shirlee Davie Froehlich, age 85, of Erie, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020.
She was born in Erie on January 8, 1935, a daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Arnold Davie.
She formerly worked at Dispatch Printing and Erie Technological Products.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Froehlich in 2015.
She is survived by three children, Robert, Susan and Brian Schroeder, three stepdaughters, Debra Kossbiel, Christine Vaughn and Sandra Brown, and two stepsons, Robert Froehlich and Ronald "Butch" Froehlich. She is further survived by 23 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Friends may call on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc from 9:45 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:45 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020