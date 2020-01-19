Erie Times-News Obituaries
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:45 AM - 1:45 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:45 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Shirlee Davie Froehlich


1935 - 2020
Shirlee Davie Froehlich Obituary
Shirlee Davie Froehlich, age 85, of Erie, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020.

She was born in Erie on January 8, 1935, a daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Arnold Davie.

She formerly worked at Dispatch Printing and Erie Technological Products.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Froehlich in 2015.

She is survived by three children, Robert, Susan and Brian Schroeder, three stepdaughters, Debra Kossbiel, Christine Vaughn and Sandra Brown, and two stepsons, Robert Froehlich and Ronald "Butch" Froehlich. She is further survived by 23 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc from 9:45 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:45 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020
