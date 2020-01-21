|
|
Shirley A. Black, 68, of Erie, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born October 3, 1951, in Erie, the only daughter of Michael Bayus and Anne Harayda.
Shirley graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School, class of 1969. Following high school, she was employed by Girard Model Works and Brown Brothers Grocery Store. She retired from the Tri-County Intermediate Unit after 19 years of service as an aide helping special needs children, whom she considered her own. She was a member of the American Legion Post #494 Auxiliary in Girard.
Shirley was a dedicated wife, mother, and loving grandmother, and would take every opportunity she had to speak about them.
She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Black, to whom she was married for 47 years; her sons, Chad Black (Julie) of Warren, Pa. and Travis Black (Jaimee) of Waterford, Pa.; and three wonderful grandchildren, Brady, Tanner, and Harper Black.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at the American Legion Post #494 in Girard, on Saturday, February 8th from 12 - 3 pm. Memorials may be made to the Hamot Health Foundation, c/o the Hillman Fund, 302 French Street, Erie, PA 16507. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 21, 2020