Shirley A. Ferrick, 81, of McKean, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in August of 1938 in Erie, the daughter of the late Laurin and Eleanor Bort.
She worked many years at the St. Francis Usher's Club and the General McLane School District. She was a lifetime member of the St. Francis Xavier Church and the St. Francis Usher's Club. She enjoyed her family times including going to garage sales, picnics and sunsets on the beach. She was a wonderful cook and baker. Many people were the lucky recipients of her cookies and breads.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Michael in July of 2018.
Survivors include her four daughters, Valerie (Keith) Metz of Erie, Shelly (Fred) Gleichsner of Erie, Christine (Jim) Frye of Edinboro, and Stefanie (Eric) Dedrick of McKean; a son, William "Bill" (Patricia) Ferrick of McKean; also, ten grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson on the way; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be no calling hours and services will be private.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Francis Xavier Church, 8880 Main Street, McKean, PA 16426 or to the McKean Hose Company, 5011 School St, McKean, PA 16426. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com
