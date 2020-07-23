1/1
Shirley A. Ferrick
1938 - 2020
Shirley A. Ferrick, 81, of McKean, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in August of 1938 in Erie, the daughter of the late Laurin and Eleanor Bort.

She worked many years at the St. Francis Usher's Club and the General McLane School District. She was a lifetime member of the St. Francis Xavier Church and the St. Francis Usher's Club. She enjoyed her family times including going to garage sales, picnics and sunsets on the beach. She was a wonderful cook and baker. Many people were the lucky recipients of her cookies and breads.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Michael in July of 2018.

Survivors include her four daughters, Valerie (Keith) Metz of Erie, Shelly (Fred) Gleichsner of Erie, Christine (Jim) Frye of Edinboro, and Stefanie (Eric) Dedrick of McKean; a son, William "Bill" (Patricia) Ferrick of McKean; also, ten grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson on the way; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be no calling hours and services will be private.

The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Francis Xavier Church, 8880 Main Street, McKean, PA 16426 or to the McKean Hose Company, 5011 School St, McKean, PA 16426. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 23, 2020
We will miss our Grammie so much! Our hearts are broken, but we know she’s in a better place. I love you Grammie, and I’ll make sure to let Tyler know what an amazing Great Grammie he had, and how much you loved him before he was even jere
Bethany
Grandchild
July 23, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the entire Ferrick family, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Pat, Rosanne and Breanne Otteni
Rosanne Otteni
