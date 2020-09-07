1/1
Shirley A. (Seidler) Krysiak
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Shirley A. (Seidler) Krysiak, age 83, of Erie, passed away at her home on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born in Erie on October 5, 1936 to the late Carl Seidler and Garnett Wollemon.

Shirley was a loving mother and good friend. She also enjoyed her family until her health made it impossible to go anywhere. Shirley enjoyed bingo, poker, ceramics and gardening.

She enjoyed life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Krysiak , her brother Benjamin Seidler and his wife Donna, brother Robert Seidler, and daughter-in-law Jeanette Krysiak.

Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Ruth Hall (Tyler) of Reno, Nev., her daughter, Kimberly Beck (Robert) of Vancouver, Wash., sons Michael Krysiak, Robert Krysiak, Francis Krysiak (Amy), all of Erie, and Stephen Krysiak of Florida, ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Following all current CDC guidelines, visitation will be held at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th Street, Erie on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Family and friends may attend the service virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/

In lieu of flowers, Shirley requested that memorial contributions be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children or any other children's organization of donor's choosing.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 7, 2020.
